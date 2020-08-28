Lansing School District delays the start of school by one week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School District (LSD) will delay the first day of classes for one week, until Sept. 8. The district is canceling the final day of a technology distribution, which was originally scheduled for Friday.

The district says delaying classes until Tuesday, September 8th (the day after Labor Day) will give it more time to deep clean many buildings that may have been contaminated by a contract worker who tested positive for COVID-19. LSD says the buildings that are being cleaned again will house students at learning labs.

LSD says it will give the district more time to reclean buildings that house learning labs, after a contracted worker there tested positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/8Ffnh2A00P — Spencer Soicher (@spencersoicher) August 28, 2020

Families that have not yet received the proper technology for the start of school can pick up a device at their child’s school office when school begins.

“We are sorry, but the Lansing School District is going to have to delay the beginning of online classes for a week and start school after the Labor Day holiday weekend,” said Superintendent Sam Sinicropi. “We had a contract employee delivering supplies to some of our schools test positive for COVID-19, so now we are going to deep clean all the buildings that employee was in, and test many of our own staff for the virus.”

LSD says it has already had several successful technology distribution days during the past two weeks for parents to pick-up devices.

“It has been a massive logistical effort for a school district with nearly 11,000 students,” Sinicropi said. “Friday’s technology distribution was initially scheduled to accommodate device returns or fixes for any troubling technology. We need to cancel distribution at the Don Johnson Fieldhouse today and parents will be notified when devices are available to pick-up at their child’s school.”

A parent, guardian, or emergency contact listed on school record is required to present photo identification to pick up a device.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.