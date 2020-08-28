In My View 8/28/2020

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In my view the key to this high school sports year may well be the emergence of saliva covid tests that are inexpensive and offer reliable results in just 15 or so minutes. If high school athletes can test entering school on the day of competition, then I think those involved would think it is safer to play sports in any season with an assurance that someone isn’t present who is positive with the virus. The emergence of this test in my view is key at all levels of sport.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.