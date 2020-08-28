Advertisement

In My View 8/27/2020: Detroit Lions

In My View 8/27/2020
In My View 8/27/2020
By Tim Staudt
Aug. 27, 2020
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions are about two weeks away from their opening game and it is anyone’s guess to me what kind of a team they will have.  We don’t know much from training camp because we’ve seen no pre season games and the Lions coaches realize they’ll have to guess from practice and video on a number of players to make the opening day roster.  I say the Lions really need to win the opener at home against the Chicago Bears because that team is not considered an NFC North contender and to lose an opener to that team would not bode well.  We will see.

