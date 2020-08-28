In My View 8/27/2020: Detroit Lions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions are about two weeks away from their opening game and it is anyone’s guess to me what kind of a team they will have. We don’t know much from training camp because we’ve seen no pre season games and the Lions coaches realize they’ll have to guess from practice and video on a number of players to make the opening day roster. I say the Lions really need to win the opener at home against the Chicago Bears because that team is not considered an NFC North contender and to lose an opener to that team would not bode well. We will see.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.