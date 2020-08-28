Advertisement

DPS superintendent sends letter urging MHSAA to reinstate fall football

(Mike Jakucionis)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Dr. Nikolai P. Vitti, superintendent of Detroit Public Schools (DPS) wrote a public letter to the MHSAA urging the organization to allow fall football to proceed despite the pandemic. In it, he expressed concern that MHSAA executive director Uly may have “played politics” in the decision to postpone games until the spring.

In the letter Vitti noted that Ohio, Kentucky and Pennsylvania all have decided to play football in the fall, and that each of those states has a similar or higher rate of COVID-19 infection. He also wrote that he could not understand what could be different in the spring than now, while urging the MHSAA to pass a resolution to restart the season.

The letter ended by requesting that if the MHSAA were to stand by its decision then it be put in writing and sent to athletic directors and coaches explaining why the season was moved to spring.

