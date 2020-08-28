Detroit schools make deal with teachers to reopen classrooms

DETROIT (AP) - The Detroit school district reached a deal to open buildings on Sept. 8. In-person instruction will be capped at 20 students per classroom. Teachers can get extra pay, and kids and staff will have their temperature checked each day. The deal came a week after members of the Detroit Federation of Teachers authorized a strike over coronavirus safety. The Detroit Public Schools Community District is the largest in Michigan with roughly 50,000 students. Despite the agreement with the union, some teachers don’t want to return to face-to-face instruction. The district says teachers will have the option of teaching online, though nearly all schools with have some in-person instruction.

