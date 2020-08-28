Charlotte referees head to Ohio

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Empty stands, unoccupied fields and not a player to be seen. That is what Michigan high school football fields are looking like right now.

Statewide changes have resulted in stopping five Michigan sport officiants from doing what they love.

President of the ‘All-Star Officials Association” Eric Frohriep, along with four other Michigan officials, are loading up and heading out Friday night across the state border into Ohio.

“We know that MHSAA football is not a possibility starting this week....... I jumped at the chance to try and work tonight. I put a strong crew together and we’re going to go across the border and work football in Ohio for their opening night week one,” said Eric Frohriep.

Bob Baxter is heading to the Buckeye State with Frohriep and says he supports what the MHSAA is doing.

“I back MHSAA 100% in the decisions they’ve made. I mean, we’re not going to Ohio because we’re upset with the MHSAA,”said Bob Baxter. “We totally agree with the decision. They made the best decision that they had to for what’s going on right now.”

They are hopeful that they can continue to referee here in Mid-Michigan.

“I feel their pain. We as officials feel the same thing they do. They want to be out there on the field playing just as much as we want to be out there officiating. So, all I can say is “I guess you got to hang in there”, said Bob Baxter. “I know it’s tough. It’s been tough on all of us, but we’re all in this together, and hopefully football will be able to go in the spring.”

Frohriep says many places are experiencing official shortages so they are helping fulfill a need. The players and coaches do not have any option but to hope for a spring season for now. Some referees are finding ways to stay involved.

