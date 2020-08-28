Advertisement

Big Ten Considering Various Football Options

Source: MGN
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
-UNDATED (AP) - Big Ten coaches, athletic directors and medical personnel are working on multiple plans for staging a football season - including one that would have the league kicking off as soon as Thanksgiving weekend.

A person with direct knowledge of the conference’s discussions told The Associated Press the conference is in the early stages of a complicated process that also involves broadcast partners and possible neutral site venues.

Any plan will need the approval of university presidents and chancellors. The person told the AP that the Big Ten will only play if certain benchmarks related to the coronavirus - such as transmission rates, testing capacity and availability, and testing accuracy - are met in each of the 11 states that are home to the league’s 14 schools.

The Big Ten announced on Aug. 11 it was postponing its fall football season because of concerns about playing during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pac-12 and some smaller conferences soon followed suit.

The Big Ten and first-year commissioner Kevin Warren have faced pushback and criticism ever since, including a lawsuit filed by eight Nebraska players who want the decision overturned.

