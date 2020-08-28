Army aircraft crashes off California, killing 2 soldiers

SAN DIEGO (AP) - The Army says an aircraft has crashed off Southern California during a routine training exercise, killing two soldiers and injuring three. The Army Special Operations Command released a statement saying the aircraft went down Thursday in the vicinity of Coronado, which is off San Diego. The military says officials are investigating what happened but declined to give any other details. The Army says it will release more information once the families of those killed are notified.

