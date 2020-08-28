Allen Neighborhood Center invites artists to submit mural proposals

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Allen Neighborhood Center (ANC) is inviting qualified artists to submit proposals for a mural that will be placed on the east wall of the Kircher Complex in Lansing. The installed mural will become the property of the ANC.

Proposals submitted for the mural will be reviewed by the ANC Design Committee. The committee says proposed mural should:

Be specifically designed for the site

Add to the local identity and character of the Eastside

Be durable and easy to maintain

Aesthetically enhance the building or otherwise interact with its surrounding environment

Be suitable by way of form and quality for public viewing and accessibility

Contribute to a sense of civic pride

The full proposal request can be downloaded HERE.

