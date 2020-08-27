Vice president to visit Michigan

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WILX) - On Friday, Aug. 28, Vice President Mike Pence will travel to both Minnesota and Michigan.

In Duluth, Min. the Vice President plans to deliver remarks at a Workers for Trump event. That same day the Vice President will travel to Traverse City, Mich. where he will deliver remarks on the Trump administration’s record.

Later that evening, the Vice President will return to Washington, D.C.

The marathon campaign day comes as the November 3 election draws nearer, and immediately following the four-day GOP convention from Charlotte, N.C. Pence formally accepted the Republican Party’s nomination for vice president Wednesday and Trump is planned to accept the presidential nomination Thursday.

