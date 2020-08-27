Twins Reportedly Opt Out of Game Thursday in Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple reports indicate the Minnesota Twins have voted not to play Thursday night’s series opener in Detroit against the Tigers. The social issues from Kenosha, Wisconsin are the reason. The teams were scheduled to begin a four game series. The Twins lead the American League’s Central Division. The Tigers bring a 13-16 record and a two game winning streak into their next game whenever it is played and it will mark the midway point of the revised 2020 season.

