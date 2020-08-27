Advertisement

Twins Reportedly Opt Out of Game Thursday in Detroit

Cincinnati Reds' Freddy Galvis, right, is forced out by Milwaukee Brewers' Omar Narvaez during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple reports indicate the Minnesota Twins have voted not to play Thursday night’s series opener in Detroit against the Tigers. The social issues from Kenosha, Wisconsin are the reason. The teams were scheduled to begin a four game series. The Twins lead the American League’s Central Division. The Tigers bring a 13-16 record and a two game winning streak into their next game whenever it is played and it will mark the midway point of the revised 2020 season.

