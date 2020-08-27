State asks court to reinstate charges against former MSU president

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Lou Anna Simon, the former president of Michigan State University, may find herself back in court soon if the request by The Michigan Solicitor General’s Office is granted. They asked in a brief filed on Monday for the former MSU president to be judged by a jury of her peers, rather than a single judge reviewing transcripts and briefs.

Simon was charged with lying to police when she was questioned about her knowledge regarding the 2014 complaint about Larry Nassar, the long time sports medicine doctor who sexually abused hundreds of students during his time at the university.

Judge John D. Maurer of the Circuit Court in Eaton County said that prosecutors had not proved that Dr. Simon knew of the sex abuse complaint against Nassar, adding that he believed a lower court had “abused its discretion” in allowing the case against her to continue. The state is now arguing that prosecutors did not abuse their discretion and are asking the case to be tried in front of a jury, rather than submitted to the review of a judge alone.

In their filing attorneys for the state wrote, “The People presented evidence to support every element of the charged offense. That should have ended the matter. For these reasons, the People respectfully request this Court reverse the circuit court and reinstate all charges.”

It will likely take time for a decision to be reached.

