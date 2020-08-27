Roof collapses at nearly century-old theater in UP

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (AP) - The roof collapsed at a 94-year-old theater in an Upper Peninsula community. No one was injured at the Vista Theater in Negaunee, which has canceled events since March because of the coronavirus. The theater says on Facebook that it “suffered a catastrophe.” The Vista opened in 1926. Local residents formed the Peninsula Arts Appreciation Council in 1973 and took over operations. The theater is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. A grant allowed the theater to install a digital movie projector and screen in 2014.

