Police searching for SUV suspected to have caused a rollover crash

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a black SUV that allegedly caused a rollover crash, resulting in injuries and causing a traffic backup.

The crash happened on US 127 southbound at Cedar Street in Mason. Witnesses say a black SUV forced another driver to change lanes suddenly and collide with another vehicle. The car that changed lanes flipped over, resulting in injuries for the driver.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-2431.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.