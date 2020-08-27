Advertisement

Oil and gas industry assesses damage at refineries, plants

Winds blow the smoke from a refinery, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Port Arthur, Texas. The energy industry is bracing for catastrophic storm surges and winds as Hurricane Laura cuts a dangerous path toward the coastlines of Texas and Louisiana.(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Winds blow the smoke from a refinery, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Port Arthur, Texas. The energy industry is bracing for catastrophic storm surges and winds as Hurricane Laura cuts a dangerous path toward the coastlines of Texas and Louisiana.(AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - The energy industry is assessing damage caused by storm surges and high winds as Hurricane Laura cut a dangerous path across the coastlines of Texas and Louisiana. Oil and gas producers evacuated platforms and rigs in the Gulf of Mexico and companies shut down refineries in the storm’s path. More than 700,000 customers were reported without power in Louisiana and Texas. In Texas, the Port Arthur Refinery owned by Motiva Enterprises leaked more than 200 pounds of hydrogen sulfide, volatile organic compounds and benzene, and then emitted 100,000 pounds of those and other pollutants during its shutdown.

