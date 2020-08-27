Advertisement

Nebraska Players File Suit Against the Big Ten

While multiple media outlets are reporting the Big Ten is will cancel its fall sports schedule, the Nebraska Cornhuskers were on the field Monday while Head Coach Scott Frost addressed concerns.
While multiple media outlets are reporting the Big Ten is will cancel its fall sports schedule, the Nebraska Cornhuskers were on the field Monday while Head Coach Scott Frost addressed concerns.
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNDATED (AP) - A group of Nebraska football players filed a lawsuit today asking a jury to force the Big Ten Conference to reinstate a fall football season. The lawsuit in Lancaster County District Court in Lincoln contends, among other things, the players lost opportunities for development in football, will lose exposure for possible professional football opportunities and won’t be able to market themselves in order to eventually capitalize on name, image and likeness revenue opportunities. The Big Ten had no immediate comment.

Latest News

Sports

Georgia Loses Key Receiver

Updated: 11 minutes ago
He is out entire year

Sports

Mariners and Blue Jays Make Trade

Updated: 24 minutes ago
At the moment one player involved

Sports

More Playoff Games Postponed

Updated: 27 minutes ago
But NBA Plans To Resume Playoffs

Sports

Twins Reportedly Opt Out of Game Thursday in Detroit

Updated: 46 minutes ago
No word on the make up

Latest News

Sports

In My View 8/26/2020: Lansing Lugnuts

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Tim Staudt
Will the Lansing Lugnuts get a normal 25th season next year? And even if they do should they add a Lemonade League like they did this summer to give fans at least some baseball to watch in Cooley Law School Stadium? I’d make it a four team league instead of two and have games played when the Lugnuts are away just to make sure there will be some baseball simply because of the uncertainties over the pandemic and the future of the minor leagues in general.

Sports

Latest Sports Program Notes From WILX

Updated: 23 hours ago
WILX sports coverage ready for a fall season whatever it is

Sports

Bucks Boycott NBA Playoff Game

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:01 PM EDT
NBA Trying to Determine Next Move

Sports

Browns Unsure Of Fans At Home Games

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT
Season Ticket Holders are being appraised of the situation

Sports

Bengals Player In Trouble With the Law

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:56 PM EDT
The issue is in Florida

Sports

Key Injury To New York Giants

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT
Xavier McKinney goes down