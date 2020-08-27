More Playoff Games Postponed

Advertisement

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - A person with knowledge of the situation says the three NBA playoff games scheduled for today will be postponed in a protest against racial injustice, joining the three that weren’t played yesterday. The person told The Associated Press that NBA players have decided that they want to continue the season, but it’s not clear when the playoffs will resume. Meanwhile, the WNBA says it will postpone its three games for the second consecutive night.

