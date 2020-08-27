Advertisement

Michigan National Guard to support public safety in Wisconsin

(WCAX)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer authorized the use of two companies of Michigan National Guardsmen and women in Wisconsin. This authorization came upon the request of Governor Tony Evers of Wisconsin.

The Michigan guard professionals will operate under State Active Duty through an Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC). These officials are not federalized. At any point in time, Governor Whitmer can call them back to Michigan.

“Michigan’s dedicated National Guardsmen and women have played a vital role to keep Michiganders safe in recent months during the pandemic, and they were a key factor in ensuring peaceful protests in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, and Lansing after the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor earlier this summer,” said Governor Whitmer. “I am confident that our guardsmen and women will work hard to keep our neighbors in Wisconsin safe while working to protect their First Amendment rights to peaceful assembly.”

The recent protests in Wisconsin follow after the shooting of Jacob Blake. The Michigan National Guardsmen and women have been called to ensure order and to help Wisconsin residents remain safe amid civil unrest.

“The Michigan National Guard is always ready to support civil authorities when requested to assist,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, Adjutant General and Director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “The men and women of the Michigan National Guard are well trained, equipped, and ready to assist our neighbors and emergency response partners in Wisconsin to protect people, their property, and their right to peacefully protest.”

