Michigan health officials confirm 758 coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of August 27, Michigan health officials have reported 758 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 16 deaths. The state totals now sit at 99,958 cases and 6,440 deaths.

Clinton County reports 396 cases and 13 deaths.

Eaton County reports 443 cases and 8 deaths.

Ingham County reports 1,687 cases and 37 deaths.

Jackson County reports 774 cases and 39 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 383 cases and 28 deaths.

These statistics are updated daily here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

