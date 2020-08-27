Advertisement

Mayor Andy Schor Appoints Former Lansing Fire Department Chief Greg Martin as Interim Chief

(WILX)
By Jeffrey Zide
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Mayor Andy Schor on Thursday announced in a news release, the appointment of Greg Martin EFO, CFOD, as the Interim Chief of the Lansing Fire Department.

Martin will begin his role on Monday, Sept. 28. Martin previously served as the Lansing Fire Department’s Chief and Emergency Management Director from 1996 to 2006.

“Chief Greg Martin knows firefighting and knows the Lansing community, having previously served as Fire Chief here for 10 years,” said Mayor Schor. “He has tremendous leadership experience, working as a Fire Chief for a combined 22 years in five different fire departments throughout the country. I am thankful that he is willing to return as Interim Fire Chief while we embark on a search for a new permanent leader for the Lansing Fire Department.”

Martin has over 36 years of experience as a firefighter, training chief, deputy chief of training/planning, chief of operations, emergency management director and fire chief in departments throughout the United States, including the City of Lansing, according to the release.

“I am honored by the opportunity to once again lead the Lansing Fire Department and serve the residents of Lansing,” said Chief Martin. “My initial priorities will be straightforward. I will take some time to assess the strengths of the department, while also looking for opportunities to improve. I am looking forward to reacquainting myself with the Lansing Fire Department.”

Martin graduated in 1988 from the National Fire Academy’s Executive Fire Officer program, holds the Chief Fire Officer designation (CFOD) from the Commission on Fire Accreditation International and is a graduate of the Rocky Mountain Leadership program. Throughout his years in the fire service, he completed several courses in fire suppression tactics, investigation, budgeting, incident command and fire ground management. During the course of his career he has also been heavily involved in firefighter health and safety issues.

Chief Michael Mackey’s final day as Chief will be Friday, Sept. 4.

Assistant Chief Mike Tobin will serve as Interim Fire Chief until Chief Martin assumes the role.

