Mariners and Blue Jays Make Trade

-SAN DIEGO (AP) - The Seattle Mariners have traded right-hander Taijuan Walker to the Toronto Blue Jays for a player or cash. The trade was announced this morning, about three hours before Walker had been scheduled to start the first game of a doubleheader against the San Diego Padres. The first game of the doubleheader was a makeup of last night’s game, which was postponed after Mariners players voted not to play to protest the shooting of a Black man by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Walker was 2-2 with a 4.00 ERA in five starts this season, with 25 strikeouts and eight walks. He is 33-33 with a 3.95 ERA in parts of eight big league seasons.