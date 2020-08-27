Advertisement

Mariners and Blue Jays Make Trade

(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-SAN DIEGO (AP) - The Seattle Mariners have traded right-hander Taijuan Walker to the Toronto Blue Jays for a player or cash. The trade was announced this morning, about three hours before Walker had been scheduled to start the first game of a doubleheader against the San Diego Padres. The first game of the doubleheader was a makeup of last night’s game, which was postponed after Mariners players voted not to play to protest the shooting of a Black man by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Walker was 2-2 with a 4.00 ERA in five starts this season, with 25 strikeouts and eight walks. He is 33-33 with a 3.95 ERA in parts of eight big league seasons.

Latest News

Sports

Georgia Loses Key Receiver

Updated: 10 minutes ago
He is out entire year

Sports

Nebraska Players File Suit Against the Big Ten

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Big Ten has until 5pm Monday to respond

Sports

More Playoff Games Postponed

Updated: 27 minutes ago
But NBA Plans To Resume Playoffs

Sports

Twins Reportedly Opt Out of Game Thursday in Detroit

Updated: 46 minutes ago
No word on the make up

Latest News

Sports

In My View 8/26/2020: Lansing Lugnuts

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Tim Staudt
Will the Lansing Lugnuts get a normal 25th season next year? And even if they do should they add a Lemonade League like they did this summer to give fans at least some baseball to watch in Cooley Law School Stadium? I’d make it a four team league instead of two and have games played when the Lugnuts are away just to make sure there will be some baseball simply because of the uncertainties over the pandemic and the future of the minor leagues in general.

Sports

Latest Sports Program Notes From WILX

Updated: 23 hours ago
WILX sports coverage ready for a fall season whatever it is

Sports

Bucks Boycott NBA Playoff Game

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:01 PM EDT
NBA Trying to Determine Next Move

Sports

Browns Unsure Of Fans At Home Games

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT
Season Ticket Holders are being appraised of the situation

Sports

Bengals Player In Trouble With the Law

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:56 PM EDT
The issue is in Florida

Sports

Key Injury To New York Giants

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT
Xavier McKinney goes down