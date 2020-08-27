Judge boots challenge to mass mailing of ballot applications

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A Michigan judge has dismissed a lawsuit challenging the secretary of state’s mailing of absentee ballot applications to millions of voters who did not request one. State Court of Claim Judge Cynthia Stephen ruled Wednesday that Jocelyn Benson had “clear and broad” authority to do so. Stephens’ decision had been signaled after she rejected a request for a preliminary injunction in June. Benson is a Democrat. In May, she began sending applications to all voters who were not already on permanent absentee ballot lists, as a way to encourage absentee voting and dissuade in-person voting during the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.