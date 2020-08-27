Ivanka Trump to introduce dad at RNC as ‘people’s president’

WASHINGTON (AP) -When she introduces her father at the Republican National Convention on Thursday, Ivanka Trump intends to focus on the help he’s offered working families along with personal insights into how he makes decisions, according to two people with direct knowledge of her plans.

Ivanka Trump will also draw contrasts between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to preview her remarks.

The president plans to accept the GOP nomination in a speech from the White House lawn despite questions about the propriety of using government property for such an overt political purpose.

