Advertisement

Ivanka Trump to introduce dad at RNC as ‘people’s president’

Ivanka Trump (Photo Courtesy: CNN VAN)
Ivanka Trump (Photo Courtesy: CNN VAN)(KGNS)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) -When she introduces her father at the Republican National Convention on Thursday, Ivanka Trump intends to focus on the help he’s offered working families along with personal insights into how he makes decisions, according to two people with direct knowledge of her plans.

Ivanka Trump will also draw contrasts between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to preview her remarks.

The president plans to accept the GOP nomination in a speech from the White House lawn despite questions about the propriety of using government property for such an overt political purpose.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mayor Andy Schor Appoints Former Lansing Fire Department Chief Greg Martin as Interim Chief

Updated: moments ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Martin will begin his role on Monday, Sept. 28. Martin previously served as the Lansing Fire Department’s Chief and Emergency Management Director from 1996 to 2006.

News

RNC speech serves as farewell address for Kellyanne Conway

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump’s victory in 2016 made Kellyanne Conway the first woman to lead a successful presidential campaign, and she is a survivor in a White House with an historic rate of turnover.

News

Capital City Market in Lansing hosts virtual hiring event

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The Capital City Market is scheduled to open at Michigan Ave. and Larch St. in Lansing’s downtown.

News

Latest on Hurricane Laura: updates and things to know

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said the state is closing Interstate 10 from around the Atchafalaya Bridge outside of Lafayette all the way into part of Texas, because several stretches within that area are expected to flood.

Latest News

News

City of Jackson creates social media policy

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
The new policy is aimed at curbing hurtful comments on their posts

News

Okemos students adjust to remote learning

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Okemos High School students were one of 13 Mid-Michigan schools starting their school year on Wednesday.

VOD Recordings

Okemos Public Schools to start Wednesday

Updated: 15 hours ago
News 10 at 6 a.m.

News

The Department of Justice requests nursing home data from governors amid COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The Justice Department requested COVID-19 data from the governors of states that issued orders which may have resulted in the deaths of thousands of elderly nursing home residents.

News

Students and families set to protest MHSAA fall sports postponement

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jace Harper
Even though high school football has been postponed until spring, a group of parents and players are making one final attempt to have the season they worked hard for.

News

East Lansing Police report 8 large gathering violations in one week

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
East Lansing Police is tracking outdoor gathering violations.