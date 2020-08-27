Advertisement

Georgia Loses Key Receiver

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2019 file photo, Clemson's Travis Etienne runs down the sideline for a 90-yard touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, in Clemson, S.C. Clemson is preseason No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, a poll featuring nine Big Ten and Pac-12 teams that gives a glimpse at what's already been taken from an uncertain college football fall by the pandemic.(AP Photo/Richard Shiro, File)
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - Georgia wide receiver Dominick Blaylock will miss the 2020 season following his second serious knee injury in two years. Blaylock, a part-time starter in 2019, was one of the team’s top returning receivers and return specialists. Georgia says Blaylock, a sophomore, hurt his left knee yesterday in a non-contact drill. Blaylock will need surgery and is expected to make a full recovery for the 2021 season. He also suffered a serious knee injury in last season’s Southeastern Conference championship game loss to LSU.

