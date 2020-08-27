Friends remember man killed on 127 North Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Thursday, family held the funeral for Ali Mahmood-a 25-year-old man killed by an SUV on 127 North near Lake Lansing Road. The crash happened Wednesday around 7:30 in the morning.

Mahmood’s friends said he likes to walk, but they’re not sure how he ended up on the highway. They said it was an accident.

“He was just a vibrant personality. Full of love. Full of joy,” said childhood friend Raza Haider.

Mahmood and Haider moved to the United States with their families years ago. They went through the East Lansing school system together. The news of Mahmood’s death hit the community hard.

Muhammad Mushtaq, another childhood friend, said he shared gym class with Mahmood. He reflected on their time together and said he was always giving out high fives. When asked what they will remember most about Mahmood, two friends and his teacher said “his smile.”

Renee Olance taught Mahmood for seven years and said he was a great student. She said she was devastated when she heard the news of his passing. Olance said Mahmood made a lasting impression on everyone he met. Olance described him as “smart and articulate. He was a fun boy. He loved his family so much and he had a really close relationship with his siblings.”

“He always had a smile on his face and often times it might even look like a little bit of a smirk in a good way,”said Olance.

As for Mahmood’s family, Haider said they are holding up the best they can right now.

“Just trying our best as a community to console them; his dad, his brother, his sister, and his mom as well,”said Mushtaq.

Haider said Mahmood was loved unconditionally by his family.

“He was really the anchor to his family. His whole family revolved around him and everything his family did was for him or had to take into account because of how special he was to them,” Haider said.

Police said drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash. The driver is a 27-year-old man and police said he is cooperating.

