Advertisement

Florida man pleads guilty in 1986 slaying of woman at age 16

MGN -- The Van Buren County Prosecutor’s Office says that under a plea agreement, Waite faces 25 to 60 years in prison.
MGN -- The Van Buren County Prosecutor’s Office says that under a plea agreement, Waite faces 25 to 60 years in prison.(KKTV)
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAW PAW, Mich. - A Florida man has pleaded guilty in the 1986 slaying of a southwestern Michigan woman in her home when he was 16. WWMT-TV reports 50-year-old Robert Waite pleaded guilty Tuesday to felony murder in the strangulation of Wanda Wilkinson in her home in Bangor in what investigators said was an apparent break-in. The Van Buren County Prosecutor’s Office says that under a plea agreement, Waite faces 25 to 60 years in prison. He’s scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 19. Prosecutors say Waite was identified as suspect using DNA testing that connected him to the 1986 slaying.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

City of Jackson creates social media policy

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
The new policy is aimed at curbing hurtful comments on their posts

Ap

Judge boots challenge to mass mailing of ballot applications

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Michigan judge has dismissed a lawsuit challenging the secretary of state’s mailing of absentee ballot applications to millions of voters who did not request one.

Ap

Roof collapses at nearly century-old theater in UP

Updated: 1 hour ago
The roof collapsed at a 94-year-old theater in an Upper Peninsula community.

News

Okemos students adjust to remote learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Okemos High School students were one of 13 Mid-Michigan schools starting their school year on Wednesday.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Okemos Public Schools to start Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
News 10 at 6 a.m.

News

The Department of Justice requests nursing home data from governors amid COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The Justice Department requested COVID-19 data from the governors of states that issued orders which may have resulted in the deaths of thousands of elderly nursing home residents.

News

Students and families set to protest MHSAA fall sports postponement

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jace Harper
Even though high school football has been postponed until spring, a group of parents and players are making one final attempt to have the season they worked hard for.

News

East Lansing Police report 8 large gathering violations in one week

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
East Lansing Police is tracking outdoor gathering violations.

News

Health officials confirm 761 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
As of August 26, Michigan health officials have reported 761 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 7 deaths.

News

Moores River Drive to be closed for shoreline repair

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The road will be closed for shoreline restoration and repair of the River Trail