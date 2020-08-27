Florida man pleads guilty in 1986 slaying of woman at age 16

PAW PAW, Mich. - A Florida man has pleaded guilty in the 1986 slaying of a southwestern Michigan woman in her home when he was 16. WWMT-TV reports 50-year-old Robert Waite pleaded guilty Tuesday to felony murder in the strangulation of Wanda Wilkinson in her home in Bangor in what investigators said was an apparent break-in. The Van Buren County Prosecutor’s Office says that under a plea agreement, Waite faces 25 to 60 years in prison. He’s scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 19. Prosecutors say Waite was identified as suspect using DNA testing that connected him to the 1986 slaying.

