Advertisement

Court ruling suspends DeVos CARES funding shift

(WTVG)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The CARES act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Econmic Security) is a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus bill passed by Congress and signed into law by President Donal Trump in March 2020. It was put in place as a response to the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, and much of that money was reserved for public schools.

Secretary of education Betsy DeVos diverted $16.5 million of the funds originally intended for Michigan public schools to private schools, and did the same in other states, citing unclear language in the CARES act. In response a coalition of states and schools sued DeVos, and requested a preliminary injunction ruling from Judge James Donato to halt the diversion of the funds until the case is decided.

Late Wednesday Judge Donato granted the request.

In his order Donato found that suit is likely to succeed on it’s merits because, contrary to Secretary DeVos’ argument that the CARES Act language is ambiguous, Congress used language that is “familiar and uncomplicated, to say the least.”  As a result, Donato wondered, “how could anyone maintain with a straight face” that the CARES Act language is unclear?

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said of the ruling, “We are pleased with the Court’s decision and will continue to fight against the unlawful approach taken by Secretary DeVos to redirect pandemic relief money from public schools to serve her own political agenda.”

Nessel added, “By Congress’ own design, that money was meant to assist the nation’s public schools that are most in need of financial support, but Secretary DeVos’ unlawful rule does the exact opposite. The fight to protect our public schools will continue until every dollar of the CARES Act funding goes to support the places that Congress intended.”

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police searching for SUV suspected to have caused a rollover crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The crash happened on US 127 southbound at Cedar Street in Mason.

News

Mayor Andy Schor Appoints Former Lansing Fire Department Chief Greg Martin as Interim Chief

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Martin will begin his role on Monday, Sept. 28. Martin previously served as the Lansing Fire Department’s Chief and Emergency Management Director from 1996 to 2006.

News

Ivanka Trump to introduce dad at RNC as ‘people’s president’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Ivanka Trump will also draw contrasts between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to preview her remarks.

News

RNC speech serves as farewell address for Kellyanne Conway

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump’s victory in 2016 made Kellyanne Conway the first woman to lead a successful presidential campaign, and she is a survivor in a White House with an historic rate of turnover.

Latest News

News

Capital City Market in Lansing hosts virtual hiring event

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The Capital City Market is scheduled to open at Michigan Ave. and Larch St. in Lansing’s downtown.

News

Latest on Hurricane Laura: updates and things to know

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said the state is closing Interstate 10 from around the Atchafalaya Bridge outside of Lafayette all the way into part of Texas, because several stretches within that area are expected to flood.

News

City of Jackson creates social media policy

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
The new policy is aimed at curbing hurtful comments on their posts

News

Okemos students adjust to remote learning

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Okemos High School students were one of 13 Mid-Michigan schools starting their school year on Wednesday.

VOD Recordings

Okemos Public Schools to start Wednesday

Updated: 18 hours ago
News 10 at 6 a.m.

News

The Department of Justice requests nursing home data from governors amid COVID-19

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The Justice Department requested COVID-19 data from the governors of states that issued orders which may have resulted in the deaths of thousands of elderly nursing home residents.