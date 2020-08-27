City of Jackson creates social media policy

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Jackson has created a new social media policy.

Jackson spokesperson Aaron Dimick runs the city’s social media accounts: Faceboook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

“Before the policy was enacted, it was kind of the wild west as far as what people could be putting on there,” Dimick said. “We didn’t have any tools in place to help control some of the hateful language that was being submitted.”

He says the new policy is aimed at curbing hurtful comments on their posts.

"It would be anything that is a racist remark, sexist, homophobic. Anything that could be viewed as discriminatory or sexually inappropriate."

Dimick says it's not an excuse to delete comments criticizing the city.

“We encourage people to criticize us, let us know what they think about the city and our officials. So perhaps we could do a better job. This is really something that we are only going to use in the most extreme of circumstances,” he said.

Some page followers say it’s a violation of the first amendment, citing the American Civil Liberties Union which says public officials can’t block commenters from their page.

Lansing attorney Andrew Abood says deleting comments is a different story.

“One of those boundaries happens to be hate speech. Certainly if you were saying things that are racist or hateful or can incite violence or danger, that’s not protected,” said Abood.

Dimick says they’re willingly taking suggestions for the policy and are adapting as they go.

