Cedar Point is hiring for fall weekend positions

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WILX) – Cedar Point says it’s now hiring enthusiastic fans of the fall season for its upcoming Tricks and Treats Fall Fest.

Tricks and Treats Fall Fest is a new event with activities, entertainment, games and rides designed for the entire family. It’s taking place on Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 12 through Nov. 1.

The company is hiring for positions in food & beverage, ride operations, event attractions, hotel operations, merchandise, games, park services, security, safety, and more.

Associate benefits include free housing (for ages 18 and older living more than 30 miles from the park), free meals on Saturdays, gas cards up to $50 for associate carpool drivers, a free crew sweatshirt, free access to the park during time off, in-park discounts, free tickets for family and friends, special associate-only events and more.

Starting pay for fall positions are $9 per hour with a special $2 per hour premium pay incentive. There is also a $1 per hour bonus that will be applied at the end of the associate’s employment agreement.

Anyone interested in applying can review details on available jobs, apply online and learn more about COVID-19 safety protocols for associates at cedarpoint.com/jobs or by texting “FUN” to 97211. Interviews as well as job offers will be conducted virtually and all positions are located at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.

