Capital City Market in Lansing hosts virtual hiring event

(KALB)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital City Market is scheduled to open at Michigan Ave. and Larch St. in Lansing’s downtown. The Capital City Market is hosting a virtual hiring event this week to fill more than 50 full-time and part-time positions.

There are job openings in the following departments: including service, produce, meat, deli, bakery and grocery. All team members will have access to benefits and insurance.

Capital City Market is a new neighborhood grocery store by Meijer and will feature a wide variety of locally-sourced products at great prices. It’s the retailer’s first small format store in Mid-Michigan. It is similar to Bridge Street Market, which opened in August 2018 in Grand Rapids, and Woodward Corner Market that opened in January 2020 in Royal Oak.

To apply to work with Capital City Market, click here.

If you are selected as a potential job candidate, you will then be contacted to schedule virtual interviews with Capital City Market on Aug. 27-28.

