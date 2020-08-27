Advertisement

Back to Learning: Waverly Robotics team create safety barriers for district

Robotic team helps school.
Robotic team helps school.(WILX)
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Extra-curricular teams have extra time on their hands this fall because many of their competitions have been either cancelled or postponed.

With last years robotics season cut short and uncertainties surrounding this years competition, the Waverly robotics team is switching gears, to create plexiglass barriers for the district.

“We are constructing barriers for our secretary’s office, all the main offices and we will be doing the buses as well,” said Tabitha Garza, a junior robotics team member.

Although the district is starting the school year with online learning on Monday, these safety precautions are for administration working in the building.

“They really are our front line workers right now,” said Jeff Parks, the head robotics coach.

The precautions are also for if/when students return to in-person instruction.

“I do have hope,” said Garza.

Because the Waverly robotics team has more than 50 members, the team meets 10 at a time to design, cut and hang the barriers...while in masks.

“It was them that came up with the plan with the team members to maximize their time, I couldn’t be more proud,” said Jack Nowakowski, the team’s business mentor.

“We are just hoping to say to our school ’hey we can give this to you esp when challenges come up,’ they can rely on us, we are dependable and come into clutch when they need us,” added Jacob Snook, a Senior.

Team members say these hands on meetings are win-win scenarios because not only are they helping the school but helping them feel a sense of normalcy.

“Being back in the shop, I’m happy here and it’s fun helping our community,” said Connor Lee, a Waverly senior.

“I know it helps our students with their mental health when they are able to get back into their clubs and have those connections with other students,” added Parks.

Knowing that robotics teams from other schools are in similar situations, Waverly hopes those teams can do this too.

“I really encourage other teams to help their schools during this time of need to make sure the spread of COVID doesn’t spread even more,” said Garza.

The team says they have about a months’ worth of work left to do for safety precautions in the schools.

They are also working to create safer door handles for the local library.

Waverly schools will start school remotely.

The district will evaluate public health data in late September and decide what to do going forward.

We’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hurricane Laura carves destructive path through Louisiana; 4 dead

Updated: moments ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
One of the strongest hurricanes ever to strike the U.S., Laura barreled across Louisiana on Thursday, shearing off roofs, killing at least four people and maintaining ferocious strength while carving a destructive path hundreds of miles inland.

News

Michigan health officials confirm 758 coronavirus cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WILX News 10
As of August 27, Michigan health officials have reported 758 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 16 deaths.

News

Cedar Point is hiring for fall weekend positions

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Tricks and Treats Fall Fest is a new event with activities, entertainment, games and rides designed for the entire family.

News

Back to Learning: Stop for school buses

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
At least 500 people illegally pass school buses a day in Michigan, bus drivers and police departments are begging drivers to pay attention.

Latest News

News

Court ruling suspends DeVos CARES funding shift

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
She is being sued over a decision to divert millions of dollars from public schools to private schools.

News

Police searching for SUV suspected to have caused a rollover crash

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The crash happened on US 127 southbound at Cedar Street in Mason.

News

Mayor Andy Schor Appoints Former Lansing Fire Department Chief Greg Martin as Interim Chief

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Martin will begin his role on Monday, Sept. 28. Martin previously served as the Lansing Fire Department’s Chief and Emergency Management Director from 1996 to 2006.

News

Ivanka Trump to introduce dad at RNC as ‘people’s president’

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Ivanka Trump will also draw contrasts between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to preview her remarks.

News

RNC speech serves as farewell address for Kellyanne Conway

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump’s victory in 2016 made Kellyanne Conway the first woman to lead a successful presidential campaign, and she is a survivor in a White House with an historic rate of turnover.

News

Capital City Market in Lansing hosts virtual hiring event

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The Capital City Market is scheduled to open at Michigan Ave. and Larch St. in Lansing’s downtown.