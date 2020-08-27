Back to Learning: Mason family talks about their first day of online learning

MASON, Mich. (WILX) -

Wednesday students in the Mason School District had their first online day under their belt. News 10 caught up with one family to see how it went.

“I had a good first day of school,” said Violet and Evan Greger.

Violet and Evan started online schooling with North Aurelius Elementary, and they say even though it was all online they enjoyed being able to learn at home.

“It’s nice and comforting because I have 3 people to help me with everything,” said Violet.

Andy and Laura Greger both work from home and were able to monitor the kids throughout the day.

“They jumped right into it and so I think they were really focused on what their teachers had to say and once it got to their individual time to work on their assignments they were able to go to different parts of the house and focus,” said Andy.

“I was impressed with [Violet’s] independence that was really cool to see that she was plugged in and paying attention. Sitting with [Evan], he has a brand new teacher this year and I thought she did amazing,” said Laura.

The Greger’s say even though things were new and a little stressful they will remain positive throughout this whole online schooling experience until they can return to face-to-face learning.

The Mason district plans to consider going back to face-to-face learning something in mid-September.

For more information on the Mason Public Schools plans head to its website, HERE.

