Students and families set to protest MHSAA fall sports postponement

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Even though high school football has been postponed until spring, a group of parents and players are making one final attempt to have the season they worked hard for.

Some high school football players and their families are ready to protest.

The “Let Them Play” group announced that they will hold a rally at the Michigan State Capitol on Friday.

A group of almost 17,000 members will show up for this rally.

They are expected to let their voices be heard in a rally on the steps of Capitol Hill this Friday.

Spokesperson Jayme McElvany argues that players will likely be safer on the football field than engaging in other activities off the field.

“We feel like our children are safe to play football. Much safer than them playing basketball, baseball and hanging out together in cars and sleepovers. They’re going to be with each other,” said McElvany. “So, why would it not make sense to have them together with their coach on the field playing football? With the help of the coaches, parents and the players we can move forward like they’ve been doing all summer without any outbreaks.”

MHSAA’s Geoff Kimmerly says he empathizes with the student athletes and their families.

Kimmerly also says that the MHSAA will make sure the spring sporting schedule will not have any overlap. This will allow multi-sport athletes to continue competing in their respective events.

The “Let Them Play” group has been solely focused on football since it started. Now, it is pushing for soccer, volleyball, and swimming to resume competition.

