Roxanne Klauka Diary Entry 8/24/20

By Jennifer Watkins
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
One year ago from this very day, I was not familiar with what any of those meant, really. I was in my third-grade classroom with NO idea of what a virus could do to shake my world and the world of so many I know.

I teach. Crowded around the rocking chair, I give hugs, high-fives and fist bumps. I’m relationship based and I’ve done this a long time. I’m a master teacher with experience in training new teachers. Teaching is my passion and has been year after year as I turn the lights on in Room 134 each day. This year, I’m struggling to find my way through something that is pushing my brain to the limit. Who ever thought this could happen?

As I share entries, I will speak from the heart. My heart aches. This isn’t the way we do things, but life is precious. We make decisions out of safety for us all. As my third graders come pick up their bags tonight in a car parade, I will be wearing a mask. I will wave with a silent promise. We can do this. I will cry as I see those faces and long to reach out. As I filled those bags yesterday, I was in a daze. I wish I had been filling their desks with those sharp new crayons, math packets, and classroom information. It will be alright. We will walk through this together. It must. I teach.

Latest News