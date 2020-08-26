Advertisement

Pacers Fire Their Coach

Indiana Pacers' T.J. Warren (1) drives into Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo (13) during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
Indiana Pacers' T.J. Warren (1) drives into Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo (13) during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)(Ashley Landis | AP)
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indiana Pacers have fired coach Nate McMillan, two weeks after announcing he would keep the job for two more years. Team officials made the announcement less than 48 hours after the Pacers suffered their second straight sweep in the first round of the playoffs. McMillan went 183-136 in four seasons with the Pacers, going to the playoffs each season. But Indiana never reached the second round and endured the first three four-game sweeps in the franchise’s NBA history. McMillan was just 3-16 with Indiana in the postseason.

