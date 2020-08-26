Okemos students adjust to remote learning

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Okemos High School students were one of 13 Mid-Michigan schools starting their school year on Wednesday. Like many others, they are starting their school year online.

Many Okemos families will spend each day at home with their students. In fact, Alisyn Crawford spends her day in her basement with her two daughters.

She says that they will get used to the online learning as time goes on. However, her family had trouble connecting to the network like several other Okemos families did.

“There were some difficulties this morning with getting online, so we had to adjust to that. But, we know that they’re going to get it squared away and I hope tomorrow will be a better day,”said Crawford.

Crawford adds that she is working on keeping the mental health of her children the top priority. She is getting them as much as face-to-face interaction while also keeping them safe.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.