Advertisement

Okemos students adjust to remote learning

(KOLO)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Okemos High School students were one of 13 Mid-Michigan schools starting their school year on Wednesday. Like many others, they are starting their school year online.

Many Okemos families will spend each day at home with their students. In fact, Alisyn Crawford spends her day in her basement with her two daughters.

She says that they will get used to the online learning as time goes on. However, her family had trouble connecting to the network like several other Okemos families did.

“There were some difficulties this morning with getting online, so we had to adjust to that. But, we know that they’re going to get it squared away and I hope tomorrow will be a better day,”said Crawford.

Crawford adds that she is working on keeping the mental health of her children the top priority. She is getting them as much as face-to-face interaction while also keeping them safe.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Okemos Public Schools to start Wednesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
News 10 at 6 a.m.

News

The Department of Justice requests nursing home data from governors amid COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The Justice Department requested COVID-19 data from the governors of states that issued orders which may have resulted in the deaths of thousands of elderly nursing home residents.

News

Students and families set to protest MHSAA fall sports postponement

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jace Harper
Even though high school football has been postponed until spring, a group of parents and players are making one final attempt to have the season they worked hard for.

News

East Lansing Police report 8 large gathering violations in one week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
East Lansing Police is tracking outdoor gathering violations.

Latest News

News

Health officials confirm 761 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
As of August 26, Michigan health officials have reported 761 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 7 deaths.

News

Moores River Drive to be closed for shoreline repair

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The road will be closed for shoreline restoration and repair of the River Trail

News

Attorney General Nessel warns scammers may be posing as tech support

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Some tech-support scams begin with a phone call, either from a real person or a robocall.

News

Car vs pedestrian crash on U.S. 127 near Lake Lansing Road

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide and Jake Draugelis
A crash on 127 N at Lake Lansing involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.

News

Mobile food pantry will pass out food to Lansing residents Sept. 19

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Cars should line-up at 7:00 a.m to register.

News

Accident on Pennsylvania Avenue may be the result of an assault

Updated: 11 hours ago
The driver of the pick-up truck told News 10 that she was struck by her ex-girlfriend who was driving a black Buick. She said the ex-girlfriend had chased her down the road after she threatened to move out.