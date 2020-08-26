Moores River Drive to be closed for shoreline repair

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday the City of Lansing Public service Department announced that Moores River Drive, from Mount Hope Avenue to Westgate Road, will be closed to all traffic for shoreline restoration and repair of the River Trail.

The work will begin on Tuesday, September 1 and is expected to be complete by Sunday, November 15. Detours will be provided.

Eastbound drivers will be asked to continue straight onto Mt. Hope Avenue, then turn north on Boston Boulevard to return to Moores River Drive. Westbound drivers will be directed south onto Boston Boulevard, before again continuing west on Moores River Drive.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.