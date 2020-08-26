Mobile food pantry will pass out food to Lansing residents Sept. 19
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A mobile food pantry will provide food to Lansing residents who have lost their jobs, are facing financial hardship or are senior citizens on a fixed income on Saturday, Sept. 19.
It will be at the Tabernacle of David at 2645 W. Holmes road in Lansing.
Cars should line-up at 7:00 a.m to register.
The distribution will occur between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
The food will be placed in the backseat or hatchback of a car so there is no need for contact in the delivery process.
