Milwaukee Bucks refuse to play in protest of Jacob Blake shooting

Milwaukee, Wis. (WILX) - ESPN reports the Milwaukee Bucks are boycotting Game 5 on Wednesday with the Orlando Magic to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Blake was unarmed when he was shot eight times, apparently in the back, by police officers.

This issue hits close to home for the Bucks, not only because of Kenosha’s proximity to Milwaukee but because several players on the team have had traumatic experiences with police. Sterling Brown had a knee on his neck and was punched by Milwaukee police during an incident that began over parking incorrectly. Former Buck John Henson had police called on him when he was jewelry shopping.

The Bucks did not come onto the court before the 4 p.m. ET start time, prompting officials to go into the Milwaukee locker room where they were informed of team’s boycott.

The Magic were seen taking shots pregame, while the Bucks’ half of the court was empty. The Magic left the court with only minutes left until the scheduled tip.

There is no word yet as to what, if any, penalties the team may face for refusing to play, although the NBA may declare the game forfeited and has the ability to fine the team.

