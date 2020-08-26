Advertisement

Melissa Sambaer Diary Entry 8/24/20

Covid & the Classroom
Published: Aug. 26, 2020
August 24,2020 Day one. “Oh the places you will go.”-Dr. Seuss. Today that place was school. Lansing Catholic High School opened its doors to its students with the excitement of a brand new school year. This morning the anticipation was strongly felt by Thomas (17) and Adam (16) who attend the school. This year will be like no other they have ever experienced in their lives. As they dressed in their uniforms and headed out for their first day of school pictures, both looked at each other and said “Don’t forget your mask!” Different, so different. With pictures taken and masks upon their faces they were off to reunite with their friends after 5 months of being at home. Good luck boys! For Julia this is becoming normal. St. Thomas Aquinas has been in school for a week now and all the new procedures and rules are becoming second nature for her. The teachers are spending quality time getting to know the kids so, if or when this disease raises its ugly head again the kids will know what is expected of them if they return home for remote learning. She is excited every day going to school and full of information when she returns home. Time will only tell if the kids will remain at school for in person learning. For now we are all happy and ready to jump into this crazy school year.

Latest News