Lowell woman arraigned on multiple felony charges

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -A 49-year-old Lowell woman will face 16 years in prison if she is convicted of three alleged felonies, including Embezzlement, Using a Computer to Commit a Crime, and Financial Transaction Device-Forgery, Alteration or Counterfeiting.

Brenda Schullo was arraigned last week at the Kent County 63rd district court in front of Judge Sara Smolenski.

The Lowell Police department had received a complaint in 2019 tied to inconsistencies bank accounts at the Lowell Moose Lodge.

After a long investigation, the Kent County Prosecutor’s office issued a warrant for Schullo’s arrest.

The investigation is still ongoing.

