Latest Sports Program Notes From WILX

The Mid-American Conference on Saturday became the first league competing at college football’s highest level to cancel its fall season because of COVID-19 concerns.
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Sports Blitz returns to WILX TV Friday nights at 11:15 beginning this Friday. The program usually is filled with high school football highlights but the decision was made to continue the program this fall into the new calendar year including whatever sports are prevalent. The 27th year of Staudt on Sunday returns Sunday, September 13th, 11:30am to noon. Also, sidelined seniors of any fall sports for mid Michigan high schools will be honored the way we did back in the spring. Sidelined seniors from fall sports should e mail us your videos, pictures and stories to seth.wells@wilx.com.

