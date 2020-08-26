Key Injury To New York Giants
Published: Aug. 26, 2020
-EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - The New York Giants secondary has taken a big hit with second-round draft pick Xavier McKinney scheduled for surgery after breaking his left foot. The Giants announced the injury today, just minutes before the team was to start a training camp practice at MetLife Stadium. The club also said linebacker David Mayo will need knee surgery. The team didn’t say when the injuries happened but the players were at practice yesterday.