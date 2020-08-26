Advertisement

Key Injury To New York Giants

The NFL logo NFL is on the goal post at Heinz Field before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Dec. 15, 2019, in Pittsburgh.
The NFL logo NFL is on the goal post at Heinz Field before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Dec. 15, 2019, in Pittsburgh.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - The New York Giants secondary has taken a big hit with second-round draft pick Xavier McKinney scheduled for surgery after breaking his left foot. The Giants announced the injury today, just minutes before the team was to start a training camp practice at MetLife Stadium. The club also said linebacker David Mayo will need knee surgery. The team didn’t say when the injuries happened but the players were at practice yesterday.

Latest News

Sports

Bengals Player In Trouble With the Law

Updated: moments ago
The issue is in Florida

Sports

Pacers Fire Their Coach

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Nate McMillan is out shortly after getting extension

Sports

Milwaukee Bucks refuse to play in protest of Jacob Blake shooting

Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Bucks did not come onto the court prompting officials to go into the Milwaukee locker room where they were informed of team’s boycott.

News

Submit your ‘Seniors Sidelined’ to News 10 as we feature local athletes sidelined by the pandemic.

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Seth Wells
News 10 brings back 'Seniors Sidelined' to feature local athletes who have had their fall football season pushed back to the spring.

Latest News

Sports

Messi Wants Out of Barcelona

Updated: 23 hours ago
He has spent two decades with the same team

Sports

No Fans For 49ers Opener

Updated: 23 hours ago
Covid Virus is the issue

Sports

Bolt Tests Positive

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT
So Says a Jamaican Spokesman

Sports

Astros and Angels Postponed

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT
It will be made up next month

Sports

A-P Pre Season All America Team Announced

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT
Some players named won't play this season

Sports

In My View 8/24/2020: High school football

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:38 PM EDT
|
By Tim Staudt
This would have been opening week for Michigan’s high school football season. As it is the MHSAA is trying to finish up several alternatives to play in the spring. Clearly no games can be played until at least March when the weather turns from winter because unlike the colleges the high schools cannot pay anywhere indoors. And it will be a shortened season and the goal is to have a state tournament and of course all of this hinges on the pandemic issues being a whole lot different from where they stand today right?