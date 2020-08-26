In My View 8/26/2020: Lansing Lugnuts

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Will the Lansing Lugnuts get a normal 25th season next year? And even if they do should they add a Lemonade League like they did this summer to give fans at least some baseball to watch in Cooley Law School Stadium? I’d make it a four team league instead of two and have games played when the Lugnuts are away just to make sure there will be some baseball simply because of the uncertainties over the pandemic and the future of the minor leagues in general.

