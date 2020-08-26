Health officials confirm 761 new coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of August 26, Michigan health officials have reported 761 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 7 deaths. The state totals now sit at 99, 200 cases and 6,424 deaths.

Clinton County reports 393 cases and 13 deaths.

Eaton County reports 439 cases and 8 deaths.

Ingham County reports 1,694 cases and 38 deaths.

Jackson County reports 764 cases and 37 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 375 cases and 28 deaths.

These statistics are updated daily here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.