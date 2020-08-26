Advertisement

Health officials confirm 761 new coronavirus cases

(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of August 26, Michigan health officials have reported 761 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 7 deaths. The state totals now sit at 99, 200 cases and 6,424 deaths.

Clinton County reports 393 cases and 13 deaths.

Eaton County reports 439 cases and 8 deaths.

Ingham County reports 1,694 cases and 38 deaths.

Jackson County reports 764 cases and 37 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 375 cases and 28 deaths.

These statistics are updated daily here.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Students and families set to protest MHSAA fall sports postponement

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Jace Harper
Even though high school football has been postponed until spring, a group of parents and players are making one final attempt to have the season they worked hard for.

News

East Lansing Police report 8 large gathering violations in one week

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Christiana Ford
East Lansing Police is tracking outdoor gathering violations.

News

Moores River Drive to be closed for shoreline repair

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The road will be closed for shoreline restoration and repair of the River Trail

News

Attorney General Nessel warns scammers may be posing as tech support

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Some tech-support scams begin with a phone call, either from a real person or a robocall.

Latest News

News

Car vs pedestrian crash on U.S. 127 near Lake Lansing Road

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide and Jake Draugelis
A crash on 127 N at Lake Lansing involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.

News

Mobile food pantry will pass out food to Lansing residents Sept. 19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
Cars should line-up at 7:00 a.m to register.

News

Accident on Pennsylvania Avenue may be the result of an assault

Updated: 8 hours ago
The driver of the pick-up truck told News 10 that she was struck by her ex-girlfriend who was driving a black Buick. She said the ex-girlfriend had chased her down the road after she threatened to move out.

News

Lowell woman arraigned on multiple felony charges

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
The woman will face 16-years in prison if convicted of the charges.

News

16-year-old killed in shooting in Blackman Township

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
The teen was found in the grass with gunshot wounds.

News

AG Nessel announces settlement with Honda

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jeffrey Zide
The settlement is worth more than $85,000,000 with Michigan getting more than 2.1 Million.