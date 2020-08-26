Fatal accident in Calhoun County overnight

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Calhoun County Accident Reconstruction Team announced in the news release is investigating a fatal vehicle versus bicyclist accident in the City of Springfield,

On Tuesday night at 9:30 PM, deputies were dispatched to W Dickman Rd near Avenue A for an accident involving a vehicle that had collided with a subject riding a bicycle.

The west bound vehicle struck the bicyclist, a 70-year-old Battle Creek man, who was also traveling west bound. Deputies and paramedics attempted first aid on the subject, however he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The initial investigation indicates that the bicycle was partially in the roadway when it was struck, and did not have any lights affixed to it. Alcohol and speed do not appear to be a factor.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Springfield Fire Department and LifeCare Ambulance Service.

