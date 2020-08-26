ELPS to review remote learning plan next month

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Next month, the East Lansing Public Schools board will be reviewing its remote learning plan.

However, the superintendent is already making plans for how to get kids back in school and it involves deciding who comes back first.

”When we start returning kids to school we really want to focus on our special populations who are maybe more negatively impacted by remote learning than other students,” said East Lansing Public Schools Superintendent Dori Leyko.

That will include the district’s youngest learners who are learning how to read and go to school, students learning English as a second language, the special education population, and students transitioning into a new school, such as middle school or high school.

Leyko said this will be the best way to transition everyone back into face-to-face learning.

“So, we can also teach the new routines and protocols that will be in place at the schools instead of bringing all the students back at once,” said Leyko.

Tuesday ELPS began their virtual classes. Leyko said remote learning is going well so far, but the students need to be in a classroom.

“Certainly, it doesn’t have the anticipation or excitement of an in-person first day. That is for sure. But, the feedback we got back from families and kids about their first day remote learning was relatively positive. Not saying we didn’t have a few hiccups here with transitioning and the technology of it,” said Leyko.

East Lansing’s school board has to vote on whether to bring kids back or extend remote learning before Sept. 30.

