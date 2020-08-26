Advertisement

ELPS to review remote learning plan next month

East Lansing school board to vote on extending remote learning plan by Sept. 30.
East Lansing Public Schools (ELPS)
East Lansing Public Schools (ELPS)(ELPS)
By Maureen Halliday
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Next month, the East Lansing Public Schools board will be reviewing its remote learning plan.

However, the superintendent is already making plans for how to get kids back in school and it involves deciding who comes back first.

”When we start returning kids to school we really want to focus on our special populations who are maybe more negatively impacted by remote learning than other students,” said East Lansing Public Schools Superintendent Dori Leyko.

That will include the district’s youngest learners who are learning how to read and go to school, students learning English as a second language, the special education population, and students transitioning into a new school, such as middle school or high school.

Leyko said this will be the best way to transition everyone back into face-to-face learning.

“So, we can also teach the new routines and protocols that will be in place at the schools instead of bringing all the students back at once,” said Leyko.

Tuesday ELPS began their virtual classes. Leyko said remote learning is going well so far, but the students need to be in a classroom.

“Certainly, it doesn’t have the anticipation or excitement of an in-person first day. That is for sure. But, the feedback we got back from families and kids about their first day remote learning was relatively positive. Not saying we didn’t have a few hiccups here with transitioning and the technology of it,” said Leyko.

East Lansing’s school board has to vote on whether to bring kids back or extend remote learning before Sept. 30.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back to Learning

Back to Learning: Community partners offer learning labs to some Lansing School District families

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
To get space in one of the learning labs parents must register and provide proof of current employment.

Back to Learning

Back to Learning: Teachers have concerns about technology for the new school year

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
Less than a week from their first day teachers say they are concerned about technology.

Back to Learning

Leslie Public Schools prepare for technical issues on first day of class

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:24 PM EDT
|
By Maureen Halliday
Leslie schools prepare for technical issues for hybrid learning

Back to Learning

Back to Learning: Lansing’s Community Learning Lab

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:12 PM EDT
|
By Jake Draugelis
The city will offer a number of spaces for children who cannot be home alone while their parents are working.

Latest News

News

Back to Learning: ‘Learning pods’ to help working parents with remote learning

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 2:45 PM EDT
|
By Christiana Ford
Working parents get help with remote learning

News

USDA pandemic school lunch waiver to expire

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 2:06 PM EDT
|
By Jace Harper
The USDA is claiming they don't have the authority to reinstate a waiver for the National School Lunch Program created for the purpose of keeping students fed during the pandemic.

Back to Learning

Jackson Public Schools welcomes students back Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:26 AM EDT
|
By Spencer Soicher
JPS has a hybrid plan of both in-person and remote learning.

VOD Recordings

Jackson Public Schools returns Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:53 AM EDT
JPS has a hybrid plan of both in-person and remote learning.

Back to Learning

Back to Learning: Lansing Catholic High School re-opens

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:24 PM EDT
|
By Kylie Khan
Lansing Catholic High School students experienced a very different first day of school on Monday.

News

Back to Learning: Health officials and parents prepare for COVID in schools

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT
|
By Nicole Buchmann
Local health officials are warning families to prepare and not to panic.