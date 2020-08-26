East Lansing Police report 8 large gathering violations in one week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing Police is reporting eight health and safety violations related to large gatherings.

Ingham County Health Department issued an executive order on August 18, limiting the number of people who can gather outdoors to no more than 25 people in some parts of East Lansing.

The order will take effect immediately and will remain in place as the order was issued to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The restricted areas will stretch from the northern edge of the Michigan State University campus to Burcham Drive is bounded by Harrison Road to the west and Hagadorn Road to the east. It will include properties next to those streets.

No arrests or citations have been issued. Interim Chief Steve Gonzalez says that it is because the priority for them has been on education.

"Just a simple conversation with the officers has been good enough," said Gonzalez.

Repeat offenders or those who ignore the order may be referred to the prosecutor’s office for charges.

“The overarching goal is to set conditions within the city so that we don’t have widespread outbreaks of the virus where multiple people are getting sick,” said Gozalez.

County and city officials have identified that area based on the frequency of noise ordinance violations historically occurring in the area due to large house parties.

“We want them to have fun. Come back to East Lansing, pursue their education, but we want them to do it in a safe manner,” said Gonzalez.

Nationwide, coronavirus infections rose drastically among college-age students over the summer.

Those who choose not to follow the order could be subject to a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for up to 6 months and or a fine of up to $200.

