Bob Richards Diary Entry 8/24/20

We started school online yesterday. It was surreal. Almost like being a first year teacher again. I missed the hustle and bustle of the first day of "normal" in person Face to Face "F2F" school. Even though all of our staff is required to be in the building. It is eerily quiet in the school. All the classroom doors are closed as teachers are presenting "Synchronous" lessons through Google Meets or recording video lessons for our "Asynchronous" classes.

We have a virtual bell schedule for our students and staff. The class schedule alternates between Synchronous and Asynchronous classes each day and then alternates the next day. On Monday I taught a Synchronous CAD and 3D Printing class first block. Then in the second block my Introduction to Technology class had an Asynchronous assignment to create a video introducing themselves to me. I had a Synchronous Middle School STEM class for third block and an Asynchronous Marine Technology class fourth block.

Today my first block was asynchronous, 2nd block was synchronous I have a different synchronous middle school Robotics class and then fourth block I will have a synchronous Marine Technology class. Keeping this schedule straight will be the challenge for students, parents and teachers alike.

As you can see, the classes I teach are traditionally 98% hands on. The challenge for me is to find a way to teach them online. Hence, it's like my first year all over again. At age 57 and year 18 of teaching.

On Tuesday, September 8th our middle school students (grades 7 & 8) are able to return to face to face instruction. I'm looking forward to that. Some of my students will remain online. About 5 or 6 per class. While this helps with social distancing in the classroom it presents the new challenge of teaching two classes at the same time. The students who are face to face will be back to making robots and other STEM projects while the students online are looking in from a far.

Our high school students will return to face to face on September 21. Two weeks after the middle school students. They also have the ability to stay online in the same class......................

