Advertisement

Bucks Boycott NBA Playoff Game

Referees huddle on an empty court at game time of a scheduled game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic for Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Referees huddle on an empty court at game time of a scheduled game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic for Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.(Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - NBA players made their strongest statement yet against racial injustice Wednesday when the Milwaukee Bucks didn’t take the floor for their playoff game against the Orlando Magic.

The teams were set to begin Game 5 of their series shortly after 4 p.m. EDT, with the Bucks needing a win to advance to the second round.

Players had been discussing boycotting games in the bubble after the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. More discussions were expected Wednesday, but even before that the Bucks apparently decided they would act.

Magic players and referees were on the floor for the game but Milwaukee never took the floor. Eventually everyone else left and the arena staff soon took the balls, towels and tags that go on player chairs back inside.

Latest News

Sports

Latest Sports Program Notes From WILX

Updated: 22 minutes ago
WILX sports coverage ready for a fall season whatever it is

Sports

Browns Unsure Of Fans At Home Games

Updated: 1 hour ago
Season Ticket Holders are being appraised of the situation

Sports

Bengals Player In Trouble With the Law

Updated: 1 hours ago
The issue is in Florida

Sports

Key Injury To New York Giants

Updated: 1 hours ago
Xavier McKinney goes down

Latest News

Sports

Pacers Fire Their Coach

Updated: 1 hours ago
Nate McMillan is out shortly after getting extension

Sports

Bucks refuse to play in protest of Jacob Blake shooting, NBA postpones all games

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Bucks did not come onto the court prompting officials to go into the Milwaukee locker room where they were informed of team’s boycott.

News

Submit your ‘Seniors Sidelined’ to News 10 as we feature local athletes sidelined by the pandemic.

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT
|
By Seth Wells
News 10 brings back 'Seniors Sidelined' to feature local athletes who have had their fall football season pushed back to the spring.

Sports

Messi Wants Out of Barcelona

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT
He has spent two decades with the same team

Sports

No Fans For 49ers Opener

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT
Covid Virus is the issue

Sports

Bolt Tests Positive

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT
So Says a Jamaican Spokesman